A SONG OFFERING HOPE IN AN AREA WHERE IT’S NEEDED

Amazing!! We need this so much this present day.. Music connecting people in a magical way!

Koolulam is a social-musical initiative aimed at bringing together people from all corners of the diverse, multi-cultural Israeli society. Our idea is to stop everything for a few hours and just sing – together.

The project enables its participants to enjoy the feeling of togetherness through a deep communal experience – our sounds and voices coming together to create a social choir, full of hope and optimism.