Bibi does Broadway

I thought I was viewing the Academy Awards. His acting was that stellar. His talk was like a sequel to his 2014 performance: The Shape of Warfare. He’d won the Oscar that year for demonizing Iran.

Sam Bahour

I recently watched Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu’s AIPAC speech from my home in Palestine. For a moment, I thought I was viewing the Academy Awards. His acting was that stellar. His talk was like a sequel to his 2014 performance: The Shape of Warfare. He’d won the Oscar that year for demonizing Iran.

Normally I’d have been upset. I mean, how can anyone take such harrumphing hasbara seriously? Then it hit me: Bibi was doing standup! And his shtick was over-the-top.

The Prime Minister’s kvetching was truly primetime black comedy. He began by saying “the audience in this hall each year is getting bigger and bigger and bigger!” What consummate acting! He was emulating cartoon character Mr. Magoo, myopically missing the mounting opposition to his policies.

Under Bibi’s leadership—some Israelis would call it kingship—Israel is nothing if not rapidly becoming the modern day’s developed Western rogue state. It seems only curtailed from implementing its final solution to the Palestinian question by advent of smartphones and the Internet.

Bibi then bragged about Israel’s modernity and creativity, causing audiences to smile at his failure to note all the handouts it gets from the world. Bibi then claimed Abbas “pays about 350 million a year to terrorists and their families.” Holy moly, Batman! That caused another international guffaw since Israel (created and maintained by terror) gets 10 times that much each year just from the USA. And for what end, to maintain a 50-year military occupation which mandates Israel to have every Israeli high school graduate pick up a gun and point it at Palestinians!

To put that in perspective: once every blue moon the IRS returns American workers $300 atop their normal refund. Grateful citizens respond with joyous backflips. Yet, each year/every year, the USA gives every man-woman-child-baby in Israel $500…none of whom worked a minute for it, none of whom show any gratitude. Shouldn’t a 70-year-old nation, especially one whose leader brags of the strength of its globally-aligned economy, cut its own ice?

The prime minister was on a roll. The first thing he mentioned, after saying Israel wanted peace, was ‘Israel has never had a stronger military.” Imagine! He didn’t brag about its farms (many wrongfully acquired by military force), water resources (stolen from Palestinians), or nuclear weapons (stolen from America). No, he mentioned the IDF uber alles.

What a kidder!

He then tugged at heart-strings, citing Israel’s help during overseas natural disasters. Of course, he failed to mention all the IDF-created disasters in nearby Gaza, a modern-day Guernica.

He also lauded Jared Kushner, Jason Greenblatt, David Freidman, the Zionist Three Stooges trying to broker a one-sided peace deal by forcing facts on the ground. What a hoot! It was like suggesting McCarthy, Duke, and Birch broker a truce with African Americans during their 1960s intifada.

Bibi also swore that “peace is Israel’s highest aspiration,” echoing another leader some 79 years ago. Time magazine noted in 1939 “Hitler’s hope that the nations of Europe could settle on a peace — but only a peace in which German demands would be met.”

He urged more pressure be put on Iran, but not by Israel. Like Tom Sawyer, he wants others to do the dirty work, whitewashing Israel’s instigations.

Jealous fits sometime threw off his timing. Like when he chided Iran for violating “multiple UN Security Council resolutions,” having “repeatedly lied to the international community,” and wanting nukes…just like Israel. He can’t stand challenges to Israel’s hegemony. Yet is he crazy? Mullahs aren’t muttonheads. They see how North Korea is treated versus Iraq.

It was obvious that Bibi not only knows how to pull the world’s leg, he studies movies. He changed The Eternal Jew into The Infernal Arab. What chutzpah! He’s certainly a savvy thespian who knows the power of media. Too bad he hasn’t watched Red Dawn, though. He’d know that Americans would fight their invaders/occupiers just like Palestinians do.

Bibi’s breathless Perils of Pauline routine continued. He clutched pearls mentioning “rockets, terrorists and missiles” drawing howls of laughter. Bibi has clearly become the poster child for war, oblivious to the very few steps that separate him from being imprisoned back in Israel for corruption.

I lost the “Phantom Thread” leading from his wanting peace to calling for war. He can’t understand that the world that loves The Diary of Anne Frank loathes the detention of Ahed Tamimi. That people who enjoy the wonders of Black Panther’s Wakanda are weary of the so-called Jewish State’s repeated motto: There Will Be Blood.

Moses, or at least Charlton Heston, told Pharaoh: “Let my people go!” Sane, decent, peace-loving people around the world say: “Let Palestinians free!”

Israel should heed the advice of Palestinians (echoing another Oscar winner) and just Get Out!

Still, it’s no laughing matter, no film fantasy. America is increasingly more diverse. Colonialism is outdated. And young Jews are less and less attached to Israel. So, unless the state Bibi heads mends its ways, it could soon be Gone with the Wind.