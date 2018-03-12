A VIDEO TO HELP YOU GET TO KNOW THE BOYCOTT

March 12, 2018 at 11:18 (Activism, Boycott Israel, Israel, Occupation, Palestine)

Short video for those unfamiliar with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement

  1. Yani Haigh said,

    March 12, 2018 at 12:01

    The JVP post a video on the BDS using Facebook. I do Facebook Live of a BDS Protest in Brisbane Australia and an hour later I have a 30 day Facebook block. What’s that tell you?


