I always found this strange ….
Any movie you watch that might have an animal in it has a disclaimer that ‘no animal was harmed during the production of this film’.
Meanwhile, humans were shot to death, mangled or tortured in the same film ….. where is the disclaimer for them?
STRANGEST THING EVER …..
Scott halloween said,
March 12, 2018 at 20:46
Actually, we assume that the humans were playing make believe. The animals don’t know about pretend. Unless you were alluding to the wine stein crap.