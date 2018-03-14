CELEBRATING THE LIFE OF STEPHEN HAWKING ~~ A FOND FAREWELL

March 14, 2018 at 15:26 (Celebration of Life, DesertPeace Exclusive, In Memoriam)

British scientist Stephen Hawking dies at age 76

Despite his personal torment (or perhaps because of it) he cared about all those suffering throughout the world.

He will truly be missed.

Here is a photo of a young Stephen Hawking (with the canes) in London marching against the war in Vietnam in 1969.

 

More than 30 years later he spoke out fervently against the war in Iraq. He also joined the BDS movement against Israel, calling the situation “like that in South Africa before 1990. It cannot continue.”

He wasn’t just one of the most brilliant minds of our times, he was also someone with a social conscience and critical of capitalism, saying:

“If machines produce everything we need, the outcome will depend on how things are distributed. Everyone can enjoy a life of luxurious leisure if the machine-produced wealth is shared, or most people can end up miserably poor if the machine-owners successfully lobby against wealth redistribution. So far, the trend seems to be toward the second option, with technology driving ever-increasing inequality.”


Rest in power, Stephen Hawking.

Carlos Latuff honoured this giant of a man with the following in 2013 …

Maximum respect to Stephen Hawking who in 2013 refused to participate of a conference in Israel to protest against the occupation of Palestine

  1. kathleen bridel said,

    March 14, 2018 at 15:41

    Thank you for this I am not sure if his protests as to war received attention An amazing human being Kathleen Bridel

  2. franbudkorotzer said,

    March 14, 2018 at 17:36

    SIGNAL FRM ME

    EVEN THO I DIDNâT KNOW HIM PERSONALY, I FEEL A PERSONAL LOSS. HE WAS MORE THAN A GREAT SCIENTIST HE WAS A MENCH.

    THANX FOR YOUR SIGNAL.

    END SIGNAL

  3. EVIEO said,

    March 14, 2018 at 18:46

    MAY YOU SOAR WITH
    THE EAGLES > RIP


