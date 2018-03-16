REMEMBERING RACHEL CORRIE

March 16, 2018 at 12:03 (Activism, In Memoriam, Israel's Shame, Rachel Corrie)

March 16 marks 15 years since Rachel Corrie was killed. She died putting her body between a bulldozer and a home she was trying to protect in Gaza. She has inspired so many and we salute her and those who carry on her legacy.

Image may contain: 1 person, smiling, text

