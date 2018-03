Roger Waters releases ‘Supremacy’ in protest of US Jerusalem move

Waters reads out poem by Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish to music composed by Palestinian group Le Trio Joubran; ‘On the surface, it narrates the last speech of The Native American to The White Man, but it speaks also to Darwish’s beloved Palestine, and its indigenous people, in fact to all victims of settler colonialism everywhere, always,’ Waters says.

