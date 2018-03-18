ODE TO SAINT PATRICK

San Patricos
© by Tom Karlson
But what of the patriots?
St. Patrick’s battalion
Organized by Irish Major Riley
500 redheads
500 Catholics
Irishmen fleeing
From the famine
From the terror
From the crown
To their new country
Army for quick citizenship
Shipped out to Texas, then Mexico
The Polk Scott Taylor war of empire
The 500
Refuse to bring famine, terror, and tin-crowns south
Refuse to be transplanted police
They become the patriots
St. Patrick’s battalion
Organized by Irish Major Riley
500 Blue-eyed new Mexicans battling rough and ready Taylor
Army, blockades, that future sea to sea colossus
With war loving congress
Manifest destiny
Pacifism be damned destiny
Abolitionism be damned destiny
Where Lee, Grant, Jeff Davis
West point officers
Fight on the same side
Invading, occupying
Driving the 500 over
Creating that St. Patrick’s battalion
Who fight and die
Hero to one and traitor to the other
Prologue that should be
He remembers Polk’s deception
He remembers the Maine 266 dead
American blood spilled on the left side of the Rio Grande
For 1,000,000 square miles of north Mexico
He remembers the Maine 266 dead
Pacific and Caribbean empire
The Texans lie called the Gulf of Tonkin incident
2,000,000 indo Chinese 56,000 us dead
He will remember the weapons of mass destruction
And that good 10 year 3 trillion dollar war, 2,000,000 dead
