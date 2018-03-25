PALESTINE’S SWEETEST VOICE HAS BEEN SILENCED

March 25, 2018 at 14:19 (Celebration of Life, Entertainment, In Memoriam, Palestine)

Rim Banna sang for Palestine, for resistance, for freedom, for resilience, for unity, for prisoners, for martyrs, for hope. Her body left us, but her soul, smile, words, songs will always live in our hearts..

Image by Carlos Latuff

 

She sang for freedom, revolutions, political prisoners and much more. She specialized in children’s songs, something that distinguished her remarkably. With three children’s albums, she has revived traditional children’s lullabies and, through them, became present in every Palestinian house and every child’s memories.  

She let everyone enter her life through her thoughts and photos on her active social media accounts. She shared her fears, her feelings, her wisdom and her optimism.

Rest in Peace dear Comrade

راحة في سلام عزيزي الرفيق






rahatan fi salam eazizii alrafiq



							

		


		
  		

	 
	

		
