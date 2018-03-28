IN PHOTOS ~~ 5K RUN FOR GAZA

On Saturday morning, March 24th, under bright sunny skies that turned the scene technicolor, supporters of Palestine gathered in Prospect Park, Brooklyn, for the 4th annual UNRWA 5k run to raise money for mental health services for the children of Gaza. In the past decade Gaza has suffered several major military attacks from Israel with thousands being murdered, both children and adults. Their homes, schools, hospitals and water treatment facilities have been bombed turning their shore into an open sewer and making the water unsafe to drink. Some babies are born blue, oxygen deprived, because of the nitrates in the water their mother has to drink. They are being blocaded, not allowing essentials into the area. Electricity has been cut to only a few hours a day making it impossible to keep food fresh or run necessary medical equipment.

The number of runners has increased every year which is a likely indication that people are aware of the deterioration of life in Gaza and are determined to do what they can to help the children there. The number of runners that volunteered has risen over the years to well over 1,000 and the money raised was about $350,000 – well over the amount raised in prior years.

When participants arrived they were treated to breakfast donated by several food shops and after greeting friends and checking in there was dabke dancing. At 9:30 everyone lined up for the 5K run. Many wore Palestinian flags around their shoulders like Superman capes. The colors glowed in the sunlight. Whole families, 3 generations, got into the line. Most were on their feet but many were carried while others were in strollers, wheelchairs, or on scooters. The atmosphere was jubilant. A little one in a stroller called out to her mother, “faster, faster”, as they approached the finish line.

The events of last Saturday morning made it crystal clear that there are people living very many miles away from Gaza who keep Gaza and Palestine in their hearts and they are teaching their children to do the same. They know of the nakba and Palestine will not be forgotten or abandoned.

Photos © by Bud Korotzer

Commentary by Chippy Dee

