THE MEDIA LIES AS PALESTINE DIES

April 3, 2018 at 09:25 (Collective Punishment, DesertPeace Exclusive, Gaza, Israel's Shame, Media Lies, Palestine)

People are calling out the media’s coverage of Israel’s crackdown on protesters in Gaza

In memory of the 15 unarmed Palestinians shot dead by Israeli occupation army  in Gaza while peacefully protesting for their freedom and the right to return to their land. RIP 

2 Comments

  1. traducteur said,

    April 3, 2018 at 17:49

    Palestinians may die, but Palestine will never die. On the contrary, it’s the genocidal Zio entity that is doomed to end up in the dustbin of history, nothing left of it but a blood-drenched footnote in the history books.

  2. Sam Adams said,

    April 3, 2018 at 23:12

    Traducteur, if there is a god . . . .


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: