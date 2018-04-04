GOOGLE PAYS TRIBUTE TO MAYA ANGELOU

April 4, 2018 at 14:28 (Celebration of Life, DesertPeace Exclusive)

If you click on Google today you will find a tribute to Maya Angelou who would have been 90 today. 

Happy Birthday dear comrade

Distinctly referred to as “a redwood tree, with deep roots in American culture,” icon Maya Angelou gave people the freedom to think about their history in a way they never had before.  

Dr. Angelou’s was a prolific life; as a singer, dancer, activist, poet, and writer she inspired generations with lyrical modern African-American thought that pushed boundaries.

