GAZA IS BLEEDING TO DEATH WHILE THE WEST LOOKS THE OTHER WAY

April 9, 2018 at 15:10 (Collective Punishment, Complicity, DesertPeace Exclusive, Gaza, Genocide)

Gaza continues to bleed. 4 Palestinian civilians killed and 250 injured by Israeli snipers today in Gaza. The bloodshed continues, unheeded by most of the world.

Ayman Qwaid2r in Perth, Australia

Reciting the names of Palestinians who premeditatedly killed by professional Israeli occupation snappers was indescribably challenging experience. 
29 lives taken. 29 families destroyed. 29 mothers, will never see the faces of their sons again. Wives will never be embraced by their husband again. Sons, daughters and siblings will no longer get to play around with their loved ones. 
29 people. They all had names and lives, just like you and me.

From the desk of Carlos Latuff

Gaza is burning while the world’s eyes are glued only to Syria and Russia.

*

We have been witnessing for decades the genocide of Palestinian ppl.  A genocide that knows no end & revived in recent days in Gaza by executions of unarmed children,men & women,under eyes of HUMANITY that do not move

*


Killing nonviolent Palestinian protesters turns into a PR debacle for Israel

*

As the West looks the other way, some Israelis find the genocide entertaining …

In an outrageous display of inhumanity, Israeli citizens reportedly gathered on Gaza border to watch their military kill Palestinian civilians.

1 Comment

  1. APPAF Newsletter 04-10-2018 | APPAF said,

    April 9, 2018 at 20:55

    […]  DESERTPEWACE: GAZA IS BLEEDING TO DEATH WHILE THE WEST LOOKS THE OTHER WAY          {Unchecke… […]


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: