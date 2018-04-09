GAZA IS BLEEDING TO DEATH WHILE THE WEST LOOKS THE OTHER WAY

Gaza continues to bleed. 4 Palestinian civilians killed and 250 injured by Israeli snipers today in Gaza. The bloodshed continues, unheeded by most of the world.

Ayman Qwaid2r in Perth, Australia

Reciting the names of Palestinians who premeditatedly killed by professional Israeli occupation snappers was indescribably challenging experience.

29 lives taken. 29 families destroyed. 29 mothers, will never see the faces of their sons again. Wives will never be embraced by their husband again. Sons, daughters and siblings will no longer get to play around with their loved ones.

29 people. They all had names and lives, just like you and me.

From the desk of Carlos Latuff

As the West looks the other way, some Israelis find the genocide entertaining …