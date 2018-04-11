AS DISGUSTING AS IT GETS ~~~ CAUGHT ON VIDEO

April 11, 2018 at 08:33 (Assassinations, DesertPeace Exclusive, Gaza, Israel's Shame)

Israel Confirms Video of Sniper Shooting Unarmed Palestinian, as Soldiers Cheer, Is Genuine

(YET THEY ALLOW IT TO CONTINUE)

*

Latuff’s comment ….


Killing nonviolent Palestinian protesters turns into a PR debate for Israel

*

See the following related post (Click on link)

Israeli sniper films shooting of unarmed Palestinian through rifle scope– and celebrates

