DYING FOR THE TRUTH IN GAZA …..

Yaser Murtaja was shot and killed while filming the second Great Return March which he was documenting with colleagues at عين ميديا Ain Media. This documentary was in progress before he was killed. He dedicated his life to telling the stories of Palestinians in Gaza. What a huge loss for the world.

Death is not the only thing on Israel’s ‘Final Solution’ …

A picture that you only can see in besieged Gaza/Palestine! Many young Palestinians had their lower limps amputated as a result of sever injuries by Israeli gunfire or shelling.

They challenge their disability with determination and steadfastness.

WE AR NOT NUMBERS ….

See up close the impact of Israeli snipers who target unarmed participants in the Great Return March. This 12-year-old boy lost his leg and his dreams of being a football star.

Carlos Latuff adds the following …

Israel celebrates 70 years of its foundation in Gaza