“SENSATIONAL” INCITEMENT VIDEO REMOVED BY YOUTUBE

It is now posted on Vimeo.

Check out this stirring anthem to freedom in Gaza. It begins with a Palestinian child saying “We shall overcome” and an image of Martin Luther King Jr. and then in many still pictures of the “Great March of Return” conveys the strength of the unarmed resistance to the blockade–including the killing of Yaser Murtaja, the Palestinian journalist who was one of six Palestinian journalists shot by Israeli snipers on April 6.

‘Youtube’ removes video tribute to Yaser Murtaja and other Gaza victims as ‘sensational’ incitement

Who controls YouTube? …… DON’T LET THEM CONTROL YOU!