IN TOONS ~~ EXCEPTIONAL EXCEPTIONS

April 29, 2018 at 11:14 (Associate Post, Cartoons, DesertPeace Exclusive, Gaza, Israel, Palestine, Soldier Brutality)

Images by Carlos Latuff

World’s most moral army IDF, with two exceptions: KIDS & JOURNALISTS, Rules to be implemented in Gaza.

*

Israeli soldiers celebrate after shooting unarmed protesters and Israel continues to do nothing about it.

*

Israel at 70 years is using Military Snipers to kill innocent Palestinians who are peacefully protesting in Gaza

*

As always, the world looks the other way

  1. GUZE` SPITERI said,

    April 29, 2018 at 13:56

    IT IS ALL DUE TO THE KILLING OF IDEOLOGIES EXCEPT ONE, CAPITALISM. MADE HUMANS PATHETICALY POWERLESS WITH A LOSS OF A SENCE OF SOLIDARITY. WHILE CAPITALISM GLOBALLY IS SOLIDLY MAKING SURE BY ANY MEANS THAT THERE WILL BE NO SUFFERING/DISSENTERS THAT WILL INTERFERE WITH THEIR UNIQUE ENFORCED COMFORTABLE PLANNED SYSTEM.
    “PROFIT BEFORE PEOPLE”.


