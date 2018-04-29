IN TOONS ~~ EXCEPTIONAL EXCEPTIONS
April 29, 2018 at 11:14 (Associate Post, Cartoons, DesertPeace Exclusive, Gaza, Israel, Palestine, Soldier Brutality)
Images by Carlos Latuff
World’s most moral army IDF, with two exceptions: KIDS & JOURNALISTS, Rules to be implemented in Gaza.
*
Israeli soldiers celebrate after shooting unarmed protesters and Israel continues to do nothing about it.
*
Israel at 70 years is using Military Snipers to kill innocent Palestinians who are peacefully protesting in Gaza
*
As always, the world looks the other way
GUZE` SPITERI said,
April 29, 2018 at 13:56
IT IS ALL DUE TO THE KILLING OF IDEOLOGIES EXCEPT ONE, CAPITALISM. MADE HUMANS PATHETICALY POWERLESS WITH A LOSS OF A SENCE OF SOLIDARITY. WHILE CAPITALISM GLOBALLY IS SOLIDLY MAKING SURE BY ANY MEANS THAT THERE WILL BE NO SUFFERING/DISSENTERS THAT WILL INTERFERE WITH THEIR UNIQUE ENFORCED COMFORTABLE PLANNED SYSTEM.
“PROFIT BEFORE PEOPLE”.