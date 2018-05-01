WHAT MAY DAY WAS …. WILL BE AGAIN

It will rise again like the bright sun
Happy May Day!
*
Maya Angelou recites her poem, “And Still I Rise,” from her volume of poetry And Still I Rise, published in 1978…
A strong middle class starts with strong unions.
May 1, 2018 at 08:47 (DesertPeace Exclusive, Holidays)
It will rise again like the bright sun
Happy May Day!
*
Maya Angelou recites her poem, “And Still I Rise,” from her volume of poetry And Still I Rise, published in 1978…
A strong middle class starts with strong unions.
Leave a Reply