WHAT MAY DAY WAS …. WILL BE AGAIN

May 1, 2018 at 08:47 (DesertPeace Exclusive, Holidays)

It will rise again like the bright sun

Happy May Day!

*

Maya Angelou recites her poem, “And Still I Rise,” from her volume of poetry And Still I Rise, published in 1978…

A strong middle class starts with strong unions.

