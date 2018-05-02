WATCH LIVE ON VIDEO …. THE DESTRUCTION OF PALESTINE

May 2, 2018 at 13:16 (DesertPeace Exclusive, Israel, Land Theft, Ongoing Nakba, Palestine)

Village of Al-Issawia (East Jerusalem) early this morning. The genocidal forces of the terrorist Israeli occupation destroyed one of the residential buildings in the village. The building structure also contained a dry cleaning business and a pizzeria that served Palestinian residents. After demolishing this dwelling, the owner will be forced to pay for the demolition or face prison time

As Israel ‘grows’ at the expense of stolen Palestinian land, one has to think of the following ….

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: