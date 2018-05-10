A VIDEO THAT WILL MAKE YOU SAY WOW!!

Slingshot versus drone
David vs Goliath: Watch Palestinians take down an Israeli drone near the Gaza border with slingshots and rocks!
MORE At: https://on.rt.com/94po
May 10, 2018 at 09:15 (DesertPeace Exclusive, Gaza)
Nilzeitung said,
May 10, 2018 at 10:03
wowwowowowowowowowowow
Männer in Gaza Desertpeace | nz said,
May 10, 2018 at 10:26
[…] über ein Video, das Sie WOW sagen lassen wird !! – Desertpeace […]