A VIDEO THAT WILL MAKE YOU SAY WOW!!

May 10, 2018 at 09:15 (DesertPeace Exclusive, Gaza)

Slingshot versus drone

David vs Goliath: Watch Palestinians take down an Israeli drone near the Gaza border with slingshots and rocks!

MORE At: https://on.rt.com/94po

2 Comments

  1. Nilzeitung said,

    May 10, 2018 at 10:03

    wowwowowowowowowowowow

  2. Männer in Gaza Desertpeace | nz said,

    May 10, 2018 at 10:26

    […] über  ein Video, das Sie WOW sagen lassen wird !! – Desertpeace […]


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: