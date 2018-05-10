WORLD NEWS ROUNDUP
May 10, 2018
Image by Carlos Latuff
Avenging the Iran Deal means speaking plainly about Netanyahu’s influence in our politics. In the wreckage lies the outline of a strategy. Resisting Trump means resisting Israel.
Compiled and written by Mazin Qumsiyeh
*
An Israeli newspaper (Haaretz) had an opinion piece titled "Trump Tells
World to Drop Dead as Netanyahu Dictates His Nixing of Iran Deal." But it
is not just Netanyahu, it is the whole Zionist establishment that took the
decision to challenge a deal agreed to by much of the world and continue to
try to start new wars and sacrificing gullible gentiles on the alter of
Zionism. Most of the world now understands the ramifications. Israel has
nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, violates
international law, invades other countries. Israel is still illegally
occupying the Syrian Golan and colonizing Palestine. It violates
international law with impunity and engages in war crimes and crimes
against humanity. But its attack on Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, and Yemen (by
proxy) will now escalate to direct confrontation with Iran. Israel hopes
Trump will provide all needed military cover even at risk of WWIII.
*
The much maligned Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party scored significant wins in
British elections. The media, heavily infested with supporters of the
Colonial settler Israeli regime, spun this win negatively even after they
failed in all their desperate attempts to stop British voters choosing what
is best for them instead of what is best for greedy Zionists.
*
The much maligned resistance axis similarly scored significant wins in
Lebanese elections. This despite over one billion dumped by the Saudi
regime to prop-up Israel friendly candidates like Saad AlHariri. The Saudi
operated media like Al-Arabiya do everything they can to hide the crimes
against humanity in places like Yemen and Palestine to normalize the
apartheid regime occupying Palestine while continuing to try and villify
anyone who stands up against US and Israeli imperialism in Western Asia.
*
In Syria, there are desperate US/Israeli attempts to keep the war going.
Russia, Iran, China and others are taking control and insist on ending the
war. Trump is set to do what his Zionist handlers want him to do: confront
Iran and cancel the deal on May 12. This sets the stage for a law of the
jungle (but jungles are very nice compared to human greed an war). Oil
prices are set to sky rocket and the global economy to nose-dive.
*
Here in Palestine, we had dispensed with elections all together! No
elections were held for 12 years for the so called "Palestinian authority".
And the Palestine National Council has now moved to become more a
cheerleader club for the current 82 year old elder Mahmoud Abbas. The
latter is forced to apologize to "the Jewish people" (see Shlomo Sands'
book "The invention of the Jewish people") but has never apologized to the
12.5 million disheartend Palestinians for the treachery otherwise known as
"the Oslo Accords".
*
Article by Gideon Levy: Dear Occupiers, Sorry if We Hurt Your Feelings: Not
one Israeli statesman today intends to apologize for the Nakba – not for
the ethnic cleansing, nor for the exiling. But Abbas had no choice but to
apologize for his Holocaust remark.
*
As the US moves its Embassy to Jerusalem against International law, take
a moment to remember the US Servicemen killed by the deliberate attack of
Israel on their ship in international waters.
*
Israel offended Japan's prime minister by serving him dessert in a shoe,
something 'despised' by Japanese people
*
Palestinian female poet sentenced to jail for a poem urging resistance to
colonization/
*
For Palestinians Under Israeli Occupation, Regard for India Runs Deep:
Palestine has been under Israeli military occupation for decades. The
author, who spent three months at the beginning of 2018 in the West Bank,
writes about his experiences.
