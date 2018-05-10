WORLD NEWS ROUNDUP

Image by Carlos Latuff

Compiled and written by Mazin Qumsiyeh * An Israeli newspaper (Haaretz) had an opinion piece titled "Trump Tells World to Drop Dead as Netanyahu Dictates His Nixing of Iran Deal." But it is not just Netanyahu, it is the whole Zionist establishment that took the decision to challenge a deal agreed to by much of the world and continue to try to start new wars and sacrificing gullible gentiles on the alter of Zionism. Most of the world now understands the ramifications. Israel has nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, violates international law, invades other countries. Israel is still illegally occupying the Syrian Golan and colonizing Palestine. It violates international law with impunity and engages in war crimes and crimes against humanity. But its attack on Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, and Yemen (by proxy) will now escalate to direct confrontation with Iran. Israel hopes Trump will provide all needed military cover even at risk of WWIII. * The much maligned Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party scored significant wins in British elections. The media, heavily infested with supporters of the Colonial settler Israeli regime, spun this win negatively even after they failed in all their desperate attempts to stop British voters choosing what is best for them instead of what is best for greedy Zionists. * The much maligned resistance axis similarly scored significant wins in Lebanese elections. This despite over one billion dumped by the Saudi regime to prop-up Israel friendly candidates like Saad AlHariri. The Saudi operated media like Al-Arabiya do everything they can to hide the crimes against humanity in places like Yemen and Palestine to normalize the apartheid regime occupying Palestine while continuing to try and villify anyone who stands up against US and Israeli imperialism in Western Asia. * In Syria, there are desperate US/Israeli attempts to keep the war going. Russia, Iran, China and others are taking control and insist on ending the war. Trump is set to do what his Zionist handlers want him to do: confront Iran and cancel the deal on May 12. This sets the stage for a law of the jungle (but jungles are very nice compared to human greed an war). Oil prices are set to sky rocket and the global economy to nose-dive. * Here in Palestine, we had dispensed with elections all together! No elections were held for 12 years for the so called "Palestinian authority". And the Palestine National Council has now moved to become more a cheerleader club for the current 82 year old elder Mahmoud Abbas. The latter is forced to apologize to "the Jewish people" (see Shlomo Sands' book "The invention of the Jewish people") but has never apologized to the 12.5 million disheartend Palestinians for the treachery otherwise known as "the Oslo Accords". * * * * * Article by Gideon Levy : Dear Occupiers, Sorry if We Hurt Your Feelings: Not one Israeli statesman today intends to apologize for the Nakba – not for the ethnic cleansing, nor for the exiling. But Abbas had no choice but to apologize for his Holocaust remark. As the US moves its Embassy to Jerusalem against International law, take a moment to remember the US Servicemen killed by the deliberate attack of Israel on their ship in international waters. Israel offended Japan's prime minister by serving him dessert in a shoe, something 'despised' by Japanese people Palestinian female poet sentenced to jail for a poem urging resistance to colonization/ For Palestinians Under Israeli Occupation , Regard for India Runs Deep: Palestine has been under Israeli military occupation for decades. The author, who spent three months at the beginning of 2018 in the West Bank, writes about his experiences.