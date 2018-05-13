IMAGE OF THE DAY … JERUSALEM DAY 51 YEARS ON

May 13, 2018 at 11:58 (DesertPeace Exclusive, Holidays, Occupation)

 

Jerusalem Day is an Israeli national holiday commemorating the reunification of Jerusalem and the establishment of Israeli control over the Old City in the aftermath of the June 1967 Six-Day War. 

Celebrating the occupation in song and dance …

And the ‘dancing in the streets …

Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Jerusalem on Saturday, to demonstrate against the planned move of the US embassy to the city. Protesters also condemned the Jerusalem Day Flag March, scheduled for Sunday, commemorating the establishment of Israeli control over the Old City.

