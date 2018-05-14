THE AGE OF AQUARIUS IS DAWNING IN THE HOLY LAND

Harmony and understanding
Sympathy and trust abounding
No more falsehoods or derisions
Golden living dreams of visions
Mystic crystal revelation
And the mind’s true liberation
Visions of hope and peace surround us today from both sides of the wall in the Holy Land. Sunset will usher in the Hebrew Month of Sivan on one side whilst the Holy Month of Ramadan starts on the other.
Despite efforts of the forces of evil to increase the divisions and hatred between both of our peoples, this is the season that brings us hope that all will end well …. let us truly welcome The Age of Aquarius! Let the sun shine in!
When the moon is in the Seventh House
And Jupiter aligns with Mars
Then peace will guide the planets
And love will steer the stars
This is the dawning of the age of Aquarius
Age of Aquarius
Aquarius
Aquarius
And Jupiter aligns with Mars
Then peace will guide the planets
And love will steer the stars
This is the dawning of the age of Aquarius
Age of Aquarius
Aquarius
Aquarius
*
To our Muslim readers, family and friends …..
Ramadan Kareem!
*
And to our Jewish readers, family and friends …..
Chodesh Sivan Tov!
*
Rick Morrow said,
May 14, 2018 at 18:48
Songwriters: James Rado and Gerome Ragni (Lyrics) and Galt MacDermot (Music)
Appeared in the musical HAIR and recorded as a single by 5th Dimension,
Received Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Group GRAMMYs in 1970.
There have been many covers of this song, but I am not aware of any by The Mommas and the Poppas.