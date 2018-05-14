WATCH LIVE ~~ WORSE DAY EVER IN GAZA

May 14, 2018 at 15:44 (Assassinations, Collective Punishment, Gaza, Israel, Palestine)

Over 41 Palestinians have been murdered just today as protests against the U.S. Embassy relocation to Jerusalem as the March of Return continues in the lead up to the 70th anniversary of the Nakba tomorrow.

*
What should have been a day of joy …

Mother’s Day in Palestine by the talented Palestinian artist Mary Hazboun

1 Comment

  1. @honestcharlie said,

    May 14, 2018 at 17:24

    Reblogged this on THE ABSURD TIMES — STILL.


