ON VIDEO ~~ THE EMBASSY OF DOOM

As Ivanka smiled in Jerusalem, deadly bloodshed and violence erupted in Gaza, ending any dream of peace in the Middle East just as experts warned — but Trump recklessly ignored them.

I’ve always hated these kinds of expressions. Ashamed to be American, ashamed to be Jewish, ashamed to be whatever… Don’t allow states to soil you with their behavior. Israel claims to represent international Judaism. It doesn’t. But expressions of this kind seem to concede the point, however good the intentions behind the sentiment.

On a related note, I really get the sense Israel knows it has lost a generation of American Jewish youth for good, but it just doesn’t care anymore.