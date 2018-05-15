ON VIDEO ~~ THE EMBASSY OF DOOM

As Ivanka smiled in Jerusalem, deadly bloodshed and violence erupted in Gaza, ending any dream of peace in the Middle East just as experts warned — but Trump recklessly ignored them.
‘Ashamed to Be Jewish’: As Trump Base Celebrates Embassy Move, Horrified U.S. Jews Mourn Gaza Deaths
I’ve always hated these kinds of expressions. Ashamed to be American, ashamed to be Jewish, ashamed to be whatever… Don’t allow states to soil you with their behavior. Israel claims to represent international Judaism. It doesn’t. But expressions of this kind seem to concede the point, however good the intentions behind the sentiment.
On a related note, I really get the sense Israel knows it has lost a generation of American Jewish youth for good, but it just doesn’t care anymore.
GUZE` SPITERI said,
May 15, 2018 at 12:21
A HISTORIAL, CLASSICAL CASE OF FORIEGN INTERFERANCE, IN AID OF WORLD PEACE OF THE CEMETRY.
USA IS GREAT AGAIN.
Sundog said,
May 15, 2018 at 17:15
The biggest concentration camp in the History of the World, Gaza and the outright murder of the Palestinian people….with the support of the U.S. government…call your representatives, now…stop the madness!
The Willpower said,
May 15, 2018 at 17:31
Like the American flag at the British Olympics which fell to the ground, America has gone down.
JOHN CHUCKMAN said,
May 15, 2018 at 17:55
