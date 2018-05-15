VIDEO ~~ TRUMP PICKS THE DEVIL TO PRAY FOR PEACE IN JERUSALEM

Who did Trump send to pray at the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem? A man who thinks all Muslims and Jews are going to hell.

Israel has no problem with anti–Semites whenever it’s politically expedient

Netanyahu’s choice was no better ….

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump reportedly received a blessing in Jerusalem on Sunday from Israel’s Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef — who was condemned by the Anti-Defamation League earlier this year for comparing black people to monkeys.