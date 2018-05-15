VIDEO ~~ TRUMP PICKS THE DEVIL TO PRAY FOR PEACE IN JERUSALEM

Who did Trump send to pray at the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem? A man who thinks all Muslims and Jews are going to hell.
Israel has no problem with anti–Semites whenever it’s politically expedient
Netanyahu’s choice was no better ….
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump reportedly received a blessing in Jerusalem on Sunday from Israel’s Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef — who was condemned by the Anti-Defamation League earlier this year for comparing black people to monkeys.
Sundog said,
May 15, 2018 at 17:17
What planet do these people come from? Call your representatives, stop the murder and imprisonment of over two million Palestinians.
somethinghappeninghere said,
May 15, 2018 at 17:59
Been re-watching episodes of ShoTime’s 2007 to 2013 series “Dexter”where the cop Dexter murders psycho killers…season 6 has a “Christian” “end times” killer of “whores” and the killer’s name is Travis Marshall–who looks just like Jared Kushner!
The Willpower said,
May 15, 2018 at 18:04
Not exactly Father Coughlin who wasn’t a whore for the establishment.