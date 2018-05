Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday called for an independent probe of the violence along the Israel-Gaza border after a Canadian doctor was among those injured in the clashes.

At least some seem to care …..

Image by Latuff

Pope Francis condemned the killings in Gaza after 62 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces this week pic.twitter.com/56mf82elSj — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 16, 2018

