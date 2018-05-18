MUST SEE VIDEO (BEFORE MAY 22nd)

May 18, 2018 at 13:14 (Collective Punishment, Israel, Land Theft, Palestine)

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING FOOTAGE – A MUST SEE (before May 22)

Can’t figure out those Palestinians? Maybe this short film by Dr. Rona Sela, an Israeli curator, researcher of visual history and culture, and lecturer at Tel Aviv University, can help.

Rona Sela has made her 46-minute documentary film ‘Looted and Hidden’ available for free on Vimeo until 22 May, on the occasion of 70 years Nakba.

(Click on link … Watch on Vimeo)

Arabic an Hebrew subtitles

Thanks to Sam Bahour for sharing the above

 

 

