70 Years and counting ….
Nakba Day, 70 years, memorial demo, 5/18, at Times Sq. NYC . According to Al Jezeera 800 people attended.
Photos © by Bud Korotzer
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
Related report from Al Jazeera (Click on link)
Far away from Gaza, a showdown in NYC’s Times Square
Hundreds protest in New York City in solidarity with Palestinians after another week of bloodshed in the Gaza Strip.
NEW YORKERS REMEMBER THE NAKBA –Desertpeace | nz said,
May 21, 2018 at 15:34
[…] via IN PHOTOS ~~ NEW YORKERS REMEMBER THE NAKBA — Desertpeace […]