IN PHOTOS ~~ NEW YORKERS REMEMBER THE NAKBA

May 21, 2018 at 15:24 (Activism, Associate Post, DesertPeace Exclusive, International Solidarity, Nakba, Photography)

70 Years and counting ….

Nakba Day, 70 years, memorial demo, 5/18,  at Times Sq. NYC . According to Al Jezeera 800 people attended.


Photos © by Bud Korotzer

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

Related report from Al Jazeera (Click on link)

Far away from Gaza, a showdown in NYC’s Times Square

Hundreds protest in New York City in solidarity with Palestinians after another week of bloodshed in the Gaza Strip.

1 Comment

  NEW YORKERS REMEMBER THE NAKBA –Desertpeace | nz said,

    May 21, 2018 at 15:34

    […] via IN PHOTOS ~~ NEW YORKERS REMEMBER THE NAKBA — Desertpeace […]


