IN PHOTOS ~~ NEW YORKERS REMEMBER THE NAKBA

70 Years and counting ….

Nakba Day, 70 years, memorial demo, 5/18, at Times Sq. NYC . According to Al Jezeera 800 people attended.





Photos © by Bud Korotzer

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

Hundreds protest in New York City in solidarity with Palestinians after another week of bloodshed in the Gaza Strip.