IMAGE OF THE DAY ~~ ‘ZIOLOGIC’ … or ILLOGIC

May 23, 2018 at 12:18 (Corrupt Politics, DesertPeace Exclusive, Irony)

Ain’t this the truth ….


Here’s an image of ‘ziotruth’
By latuff

1 Comment

  1. No_SoY_gOy said,

    May 23, 2018 at 21:31

    Follow the money. (((Rothschild)))-“Israel” was created in 1948 AD, for the very ~ FIRST ~ time ~ EVER ~ in human history. Let that sink in.


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: