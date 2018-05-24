VIDEO ~~ GROWING UP IN THE DARK

May 24, 2018 at 08:17 (Gaza)
What’s it like growing up as a 13-year-old kid in Gaza? Meet Bilal. He only has access to electricity for four hours per day.
