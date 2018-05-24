VIDEO ~~ GROWING UP IN THE DARK

May 24, 2018 at 08:17 (Gaza)

What’s it like growing up as a 13-year-old kid in Gaza? Meet Bilal. He only has access to electricity for four hours per day.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: