UNBELIEVABLE FOOTAGE OF A COLD BLOODED MURDER IN ISRAEL

May 30, 2018 at 09:06 (Assassinations, DesertPeace Exclusive, Israel's Shame, Palestine, Police Brutality)

An Israeli police man strangles a Palestinian Child to death on Saturday during the protest of US embassy move to the Jerusalem. The innocent boy even read Kalima e shahadat before dying. Despite many attempts by groups to upload this video to the Youtube, its been consistently removed and deleted from google, Facebook and youtube. pls make this video viral so that it reaches all the media.

If Israel gets its way, videos like the above will soon be banned

As if we had not already had enough of this slaughter of Palestinians, Israel is now considering a ban on filming/photographing its soldiers committing such barbaric acts.

Image by Latuff

