FIRST THEY SHOT A DOCTOR IN HIS LEGS, THEN THEY MURDERED A YOUNG PARAMEDIC

AND SOME OF US DID NOT REMAIN SILENT!

First read this report (Click on link)

Now this ……

She was about 100 meters away from the boundary fence with Israel at the moment she was shot and was wearing clothing clearly identifying her as a medic, the human rights group Al Mezan stated, citing eyewitnesses.

Al-Najjar had become known for her bravery and insistence on carrying out her medical rescue work despite the obvious danger.

Full report here, including Tweets (Click on link)

Carlos Latuff adds the following ….

Targeting civilians and medical personnel in conflict areas is a war crime! Razan al-Najjar, 21 years old, volunteer nurse, was assassinated by an Israel sniper while attending wounded protesters in Gaza. Investigation is urged by the International Criminal Court!