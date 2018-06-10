SUICIDE IS NOT PAINLESS FOR THOSE LEFT BEHIND

June 10, 2018 at 12:51 (Celebration of Life, DesertPeace Exclusive, In Memoriam, Palestine)

Palestine says good bye to Anthony Bourdain

Image by Carlos Latuff

*

Suicide is not painless for those left behind!

1 Comment

  1. Sad said,

    June 10, 2018 at 18:17

    Rest in peace, Anthony. Palestine thanks you. All who are attempting to bring peace and justice to this world thank you. You will be missed, and those who caused your untimely death will pay for it a hundred times over. Peace to all.


