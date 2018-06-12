‘SPECIAL’ TREATMENT AT THE US BORDER

Such harassment is a price one pays for activism and if one wants to serve fellow human beings.

Why are you in the US?

By Mazin Qumsiyeh

Officer doing the extra special security inspection upon my arrival in Washington DC: so what is the purpose of your trip to the US? Me: Doing lectures but the reason you are troubling me as a US citizen is that you are obeying orders that come down to you from Tel Aviv Officer (puzzled): What are you talking about Me: I have gone through this many times and wrote to homeland security and will likely sue them for continued harassment on behest of Israel. Here is the letter I received from them with a redress number. Basically, Washington is being forced by a Zionist lobby to do things on behest of Israel and that is not good for the US or its taxpayers like you and I Officer: So what do you lecture about? Me: various topics from environmental conservation to environmental justice to human rights and how the colonial apartheid state of Israel uses our US tax money to ethically cleanse fellow Palestinians…..you can check my website for details. By the way why do you have Fox news on TV monitors at the airport (do you know it is Zionist to the core and thus anti-American)?..... And so this conversation went on for almost 40 minutes as two officers ruffled through all my belongings and even took personal some papers to copy. I was tired after a hard 40 hours on the road and in airplanes with extra time for extra inspection in Frankfort before boarding flight to DC. We Palestinians have to go through Jordan as the Zionist regime prevents us from using our own Airport (Lod airport was built by Palestinians but then stolen like most of the country and became an airport for Israel). But second is my being subjected to extra special “security” checks both in airport in Frankfurt (almost causing me to miss the flight) and upon arrival in Washington DC. As usual I take it as an opportunity to educate fellow human beings on how they ended up doing the bid of the Israeli government to harass people like me. We talk about the lobbies, about the attack on the USS Liberty, and about our taxes being used to support genocide and ethnic cleansing. But anyway, such harassment is a price one pays for activism and if one wants to serve fellow human beings.