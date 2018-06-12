‘SPECIAL’ TREATMENT AT THE US BORDER

Such harassment is a price one pays for activism and if one wants to serve fellow human beings.
Why are you in the US?
By Mazin Qumsiyeh
Officer doing the extra special security inspection upon my arrival in
Washington DC: so what is the purpose of your trip to the US?
Me: Doing lectures but the reason you are troubling me as a US citizen is
that you are obeying orders that come down to you from Tel Aviv
Officer (puzzled): What are you talking about
Me: I have gone through this many times and wrote to homeland security and
will likely sue them for continued harassment on behest of Israel. Here is
the letter I received from them with a redress number. Basically,
Washington is being forced by a Zionist lobby to do things on behest of
Israel and that is not good for the US or its taxpayers like you and I
Officer: So what do you lecture about?
Me: various topics from environmental conservation to environmental justice
to human rights and how the colonial apartheid state of Israel uses our US
tax money to ethically cleanse fellow Palestinians…..you can check my
website for details. By the way why do you have Fox news on TV monitors at
the airport (do you know it is Zionist to the core and thus
anti-American)?.....
And so this conversation went on for almost 40 minutes as two officers
ruffled through all my belongings and even took personal some papers to
copy. I was tired after a hard 40 hours on the road and in airplanes with
extra time for extra inspection in Frankfort before boarding flight to DC.
We Palestinians have to go through Jordan as the Zionist regime prevents us
from using our own Airport (Lod airport was built by Palestinians but then
stolen like most of the country and became an airport for Israel). But
second is my being subjected to extra special “security” checks both in
airport in Frankfurt (almost causing me to miss the flight) and upon
arrival in Washington DC. As usual I take it as an opportunity to educate
fellow human beings on how they ended up doing the bid of the Israeli
government to harass people like me. We talk about the lobbies, about the
attack on the USS Liberty, and about our taxes being used to support
genocide and ethnic cleansing.
But anyway, such harassment is a price one pays for activism and if one
wants to serve fellow human beings.
euhuguenin said,
June 12, 2018 at 17:46
I love the smell of hypocrisy in the morning!!
And a short memo the US government; the American people have gotten sick and tired of US aid, both financial and military, “never being enough” for this wretchedly apartheid, self-declared theocracy with nuclear weapons which is what Israel has become in the 21st century.
As you are aware (or should be aware) all aid to Israel is completely illegal under the Symington Amendment, which prohibits any aid from going to a nuclear armed country which refuses to become signatory to the NNPT, and refuses to have its nuclear facilities inspected.
Israel comes in at a big fat zero-compliance on both issues, so what is the deal here, please?!?
The victim card has been played once too often by an Israeli government which spits in the face of US officials, and tells them it’s raining.
And did I mention serial genocide against the Palestinians, coupled with brisk annexations of property in the West Bank and East Jerusalem? The Israeli government will not listen to anything approaching a two state solution; it wants territory, and to get rid of as many Palestinians as it thinks it can, and by any means necessary.
It is high time for all US aid, both military and financial, to stop now, because this is the only language the Israeli government understands.
No more wars for the crap hole state of Israel. And, that is PRECISELY what this greasy neocon obsession to drag the US military into Syria is all about.
No more wars FOR ISRAEL.