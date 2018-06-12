VIDEO ~~ ROBERT DE NIRO’S UNBLEEPED SPEECH

‘It’s no longer dump Trump’ …..
The above reminds me of a joke from yesteryear ….
American: I live in a free country. I can say anything I want to, I can even call President Kennedy a moron!
Soviet: My country is free as well. I can also call President Kennedy a moron!
GUZE` SPITERI said,
June 12, 2018 at 11:22
ALL POLITICIANS ARE INDULGING IN A NEW GAME.
RIGHT AND WRONG ARE THE SAME.
THEY DO NOT BELIEVE IN SHAME.
TRAINED ALL CITEZENS TO VOTE AND BE TAME.
LIEING IS A GOOD VALUE THEY CLAIM.
IN CAMFORT RETIRE LEAVING US TO SUFFER THEIR POLICIES, ALL LAME.