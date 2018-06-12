VIDEO ~~ ROBERT DE NIRO’S UNBLEEPED SPEECH

June 12, 2018 at 08:15 (Corrupt Politics)

‘It’s no longer dump Trump’ …..

The above reminds me of a joke from yesteryear ….

American: I live in a free country. I can say anything I want to, I can even call President Kennedy a moron!
Soviet: My country is free as well. I can also call President Kennedy a moron!
1 Comment

  1. GUZE` SPITERI said,

    June 12, 2018 at 11:22

    ALL POLITICIANS ARE INDULGING IN A NEW GAME.
    RIGHT AND WRONG ARE THE SAME.
    THEY DO NOT BELIEVE IN SHAME.
    TRAINED ALL CITEZENS TO VOTE AND BE TAME.
    LIEING IS A GOOD VALUE THEY CLAIM.
    IN CAMFORT RETIRE LEAVING US TO SUFFER THEIR POLICIES, ALL LAME.


