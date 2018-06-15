To all of my Muslim readers, Family and Friends.. Eid al-Fitre Mubarak! *

*

The Glorious Holy Month of Ramadan came to an end last night at sundown … ushering in the wonderful feast days of Eid-al-Fitr. A time for joyous celebrations with families, a time to feel completely renewed and refreshed.

*

That’s how it’s spelled out in the books…

*

Unfortunately in Palestine the book is written differently… families are divided, family members are denied entry to join in the celebrations, families are mourning their loved ones killed by Israeli forces.

*

It’s time for all to celebrate! It’s time for all families to be together!

Damn those that won’t let this be!!

*

Let us hope that soon the situation will be different and we can all be together… secure in our own Homeland…. secure with a Right of Return… and THE RIGHT TO STAY!

*

In the meantime…. AL-EID-MUBARAK!!! Make the best of it and try to enjoy.

*

Never give up the dream and hope that all will be good one day...