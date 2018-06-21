‘SUMMERTIME AND THE LIVING IS EASY’ …. FOR SOME

June 21, 2018 at 12:00 (Cartoons, Collective Punishment, Corrupt Politics, Gaza, Rights of The Child)
Enjoy
Not so easy for some …..
Images by Carlos Latuff
According to the country currently housing migrant children in cages, the body responsible for upholding international standards for human rights, the UN Human Rights Council, is no longer “worthy of its name.”
