‘SUMMERTIME AND THE LIVING IS EASY’ …. FOR SOME

June 21, 2018

Enjoy

Not so easy for some …..

Images by Carlos Latuff

*

According to the country currently housing migrant children in cages, the body responsible for upholding international standards for human rights, the UN Human Rights Council, is no longer “worthy of its name.”

