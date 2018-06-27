WHAT DID JESUS REALLY LOOK LIKE?
June 27, 2018 at 12:02 (Deception, DesertPeace Exclusive, Irony)
Not even close ….
A more realistic parody ….
Even more realistic ….
FROM
Using methods similar to those police have developed to solve crimes, British scientists, assisted by Israeli archeologists, have re-created what they believe is the most accurate image (above) of what the historical Jesus looked like.
Sam Hita said,
June 27, 2018 at 15:51
http://realhistoryww.com/world_history/ancient/Misc/Jesus/Jesus.htm
How did Jesus and the Hebrews become white?
Color struck: America’s White Jesus is a global export and false product. By Wesley Muhammad, PhD.
The earliest images of JC as darkskinned (quite some melanin).
aubi faedra (@aubifaedra) said,
June 27, 2018 at 18:10
Very laudable to seek some revisionist facts about Jesus ~ but what of CHRIST, I believe if “he” is all things to all “men” ~ then the vision will manifest in the archetype of the race of the visionary involved. “and at this point what difference does it make”
Lt. Fuzzy Pants said,
June 27, 2018 at 18:33
those are the choices; sonny bono or mowgli?
hooray.
Nona said,
June 27, 2018 at 19:06
Your Jesus is not even close, either.
This is the push to make EVERY White evolution into Dark skinned people. Political Correctness. And you’re doing it!
For your information, historically, the area of the MIddle East and Judea was settled by Greeks and Macedonians, B.C. …settlers who inter-mixed with the “natives.” And even before that, Peoples of all Nations and Tribes, migrated back and forth across the area. From Europe to Asia.
So, you can’t say, and push YOUR version of Jesus’ face!
Note Worthy said,
June 27, 2018 at 21:13
Jesus is white, Egyptians are cousins of Israelites and they have been proven by dna and other racial markers to be white.