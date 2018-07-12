PITY THE POOR DOUCH-BAG

July 12, 2018 at 15:53 (Corrupt Politics, Humour, Poetry)

Norman Finkelstein offers his support for Alan Dershowitz as he has become a social refugee in elite resorts across the Northeast due to his support for the Trump Administration.

Alan Dershowitz, on the run, on vacation, by Katie Miranda.

First they came for Alan Dershowitz

Norman G. Finkelstein 
*

First they came for me in Martha’s Vineyard,
But I was in Nantucket.
Then they came for me in Nantucket,
But I was in Cape Cod.
Then they came for me in Cape Cod,
But I was in Bar Harbor.
Then they came for me in Bar Harbor,
But I was in the Hamptons.
Then they came for me in the Hamptons,
But I was in … Coney Island.
Coney Island!
I no longer cared what befell me.

[For reference.] 

Not quite the same ….

2 Comments

  1. Anonymous said,

    July 12, 2018 at 18:44

    Sorry, it’s spelled douche-bag.
    Get it right, wouldya?

  2. seachranaidhe1 said,

    July 13, 2018 at 10:37

    Reblogged this on seachranaidhe1.


