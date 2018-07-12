PITY THE POOR DOUCH-BAG

Norman Finkelstein offers his support for Alan Dershowitz as he has become a social refugee in elite resorts across the Northeast due to his support for the Trump Administration.

First they came for Alan Dershowitz

*

First they came for me in Martha’s Vineyard,

But I was in Nantucket.

Then they came for me in Nantucket,

But I was in Cape Cod.

Then they came for me in Cape Cod,

But I was in Bar Harbor.

Then they came for me in Bar Harbor,

But I was in the Hamptons.

Then they came for me in the Hamptons,

But I was in … Coney Island.

Coney Island!

I no longer cared what befell me.

[For reference.]

Not quite the same ….