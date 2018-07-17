TURKEY BANS MY BLOG …. WHAT AN HONOUR!

I received the following email this morning … (in part)

A Turkish authority has issued an order to block your WordPress.com site: https://desertpeace.wordpress.com/

As a result of this order, your site is now inaccessible for Internet visitors originating from Turkey. They will instead see a message explaining why the content was blocked.

Visitors from outside of Turkey are not affected.

The banning of DesertPeace follows the banning of Carlos Latuff’s Twitter account in Turkey…

Here are some reasons why Turkish officials deemed the ban necessary …

There are many more examples, but the above will give you a good idea.