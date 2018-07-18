A MESSAGE FROM ROGER WATERS

July 18, 2018 at 10:57 (Activism, DesertPeace Exclusive, Gaza, Humanitarian Aid Flotilla)

No updates available yet on the fate of those ‘captured’ by the Israeli pirates

Gaza bound with cargo of medicine. Godspeed our hearts are with you.

You MUST join the protests to end the illegal siege on Gaza!

1 Comment

  1. Anonymous said,

    July 18, 2018 at 20:28

    no sound blocking out the truth wont work the cat is out of the bag on all you neocon bastards


