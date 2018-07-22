ISRAEL IS OFFICIALLY DIVIDED BY LAW

July 22, 2018 at 17:09 (Apartheid)

The ‘Only Democracy’ in the Middle East has changed its tune officially

Image by Latuff


 

Israel's nation-state law

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: