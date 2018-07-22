THREE AGAINST TWO MILLION …. AND YET THEY ARE WINNING

In a Washington Post article on Thursday 19 July, President Trump’s son-in-law and Middle East advisor Jared Kushner, US Zionist Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and special Mideast adviser Jason Greenblatt, another ardent Zionist, sought to overlook Israel’s real crimes against humanity inflicted repeatedly on some two million helpless Palestinians languishing under a Nazi-like siege imposed and maintained by Israel.

Khalid Amayreh responds to the Three Zionist shapers of Trump’s Palestine policy *

In a Washington Post article on Thursday 19 July, President Trump’s son-in-law and Middle East advisor Jared Kushner, US Zionist Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and special Mideast adviser Jason Greenblatt, another ardent Zionist, sought to overlook Israel’s real crimes against humanity inflicted repeatedly on some two million helpless Palestinians languishing under a Nazi-like siege imposed and maintained by Israel.

The three Zionist supremacists, whose loyalty is first and foremost to international Zionism and only second to Donald Trump, accused the Palestinian Islamic Resistance group, Hamas, of producing “misery for the people of Gaza”, saying that unless Hamas unilaterally recognized Israel, abided by previous agreements and renounced resistance to Israeli aggression “there is no good option.” The trio, who ostensibly adopt the political views of the Israeli far right, including the Jewish settlement movement, offered to give humanitarian aid to Palestinians in return for recognizing Israel and terminating all forms of resistance to the Israeli occupation army.

The 11-year draconian siege is apparently meant to punish Gazans for electing Hamas which refuses to recognize Israel for religious and moral reasons.

This writer is thoroughly familiar with a long list of US diplomats and peace envoys to the Middle East ever since William Rogers who initiated the Rogers’ peace plan in the late 1960s, which Israel rejected. But frankly I have never been affronted by such brazenly and fanatically one-sided diplomats who so shamelessly adopt the manifestly fascist views of the Israeli right while pretending to maintain a semblance of neutrality between Israel and her enduring victims.

The trio seem, at least from this writer’s vantage point, so lacking in rectitude and scandalously ignorant of the basic issues of the Arab-Israeli conflict We are talking about a group of ideological fanatics who tend to think the 100-year conflict began yesterday. For example, they miserably fail to understand that the almost desperate but determined Palestinian resistance to unmitigated Israeli oppression is made inevitable by incessant Israeli aggression as well as concerted efforts to subjugate and humiliate one of the most ancient peoples of the Middle East whose only “crime” is its resilient quest for freedom and independence.. Kushner, Greenblat and Freidman simply don’t know that the Palestinians are putting up a last-ditch defense for their very survival in the face of powerful and immensely callous Zionist movement which succeeded in having the US government at its beck and call.

Kushner and Grerenblat, it is manifestly clear, are accustomed to dealing with corrupt Arab despots who have little moral credibility and who virtually view America as their God on Earth. Well, Gentlemen, I have some news for you: There are Arabs of a different mantle who are not eager to be America’s puppets or agents.

The three morally bankrupt Zionist officials urged Hamas to recognize Israel just like other Arab countries in the region did. Well, since when were these undemocratic and grossly dictatorial entities a role model for the Palestinian people to adopt, emulate or imitate?

Moreover, the three Jewish-American diplomats conveniently forgot to tell us which Israel they were asking us to recognize? Is it Israel according to the UN partition plan of 1947? Is it Israel with the pre-`1967? Is it Israel with Jerusalem and the Haram Sharif? Or, indeed, is it Greater Israel from the Nile to the Euphrates?

More to the point, the three Zionist fanatics shamelessly demanded that Hamas ought to recognize Israel, even in the absence of a reciprocal Israeli recognition of a viable and territorially contiguous Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital!

As we all remember, the PLO did recognize Israel in the context of the hapless Oslo Agreement. And we saw and endured (actually continue to endure) the bitter harvest of that scandal called the Oslo Accords. Hence the question: Must we repeat the same blunder to appease and please Israel firsters?

The PLO gave Israel everything the Zionist state demanded. It gave Israel a free and solemn recognition, it gave up legitimate armed resistance which is perfectly lawful under international law. It gave up our national honor and dignity, all in order to demonstrate our good will and sincere commitment to peace. And what did we get from Israel in return? Well, we got 150 new colonies, and a police state without a state called the Palestinian Authority..

As to Israel itself, it has been growing bolder and bolder in denying us our most basic rights as human beings living in our ancestral homeland.

It would be misleading to think that the Nazificaion of Israel has been consummated and completed with the adoption by the Israeli Knesset of the so-called Nationality Bill into a law. Nay! Much is still coming up, and just as the Nuremburg laws in Nazi Germany were only a stage, the Nationality Law will be proven sooner or later a mere small detail in the Nazification of Israel. I am not a Prophet of doom and gloom, but the writing is on the wall and I would be utterly foolish to pretend that I am just having a nightmare.

*

Mazin Qumsiyeh adds ….

de facto and now de jure racism/apartheid

israels-nation-state-law-apartheid-is-a-process/ israel-passes-controversial-nation-state-bill Finally, the Israeli Knesset puts it into words/law and is now de jure as well as de facto racist/apartheid "Jewish nation-state" . The new "law" violates international treaties and norms (including the 1976 International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment of the Crime of Apartheid). But on the bright side no one can now defend Israel as a "democracy" since it is now not by practice alone but by clearly worded "law" that it is an apartheid racist state for and by the Jewish people (imagine if a similar law about "whites" or "christians" was instituted in any other country). See the following links israel-adopts-racist-jewish-nation-state-law *