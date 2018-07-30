IMAGE OF THE FIRST TASTE OF FREEDOM

July 30, 2018 at 14:38 (DesertPeace Exclusive, Israel's Shame, Occupation, Palestine)

Our dear heroine’s first taste of freedom …

A bittersweet moment in reality ….

After eight months in Israeli prison, 17-year-old Ahed Tamimi returned home on Sunday morning to a hero’s welcome in her village of Nabi Saleh, in the central occupied West Bank. Arm in arm with her father Bassem and mother Nariman, who was also released on Sunday along with her daughter, the teenager broke down in tears as she was embraced by her younger brothers, extended family, and fellow residents of Nabi Saleh.

 

