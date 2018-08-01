A PALESTINIAN ICON … AHED TAMIMI

August 1, 2018 at 09:33 (Collective Punishment, DesertPeace Exclusive, Israel's Shame, Palestine)

Ahed Tamimi is free, but she hasn’t forgotten the other 5,000 Palestinians still trapped inside Israeli prisons. AJ+ spoke to Ahed about life inside an Israeli prison.

Insightful and wise beyond her years.

