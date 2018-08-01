FUNNIEST VIDEO OF THE DAY ~~ MY MOM’S CRAZIEST STORY

MY MOM HAS NO BOMB!

Security is desired by everyone. But it’s high time we stop treating everyone as if they’re terrorists, not humans. Under the name of security, governments can do whatever they want (water boarding, Guantánamo, torture, etc). But sometimes they go too far and it’s the job of people like us to know when things are too far or not.

Similarly, under the name of security, millions are given a sub-human treatment. I’ve always had the mindset that it’s possible to treat people as humans and still keep the world secure. If you don’t think it’s possible, then that’s a whole bigger issue!

Plus, this is a funny video not an angry one