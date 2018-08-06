REMEMBERING HIROSHIMA

“I AM BECOME DEATH THE DESTROYER OF WORLD”

By Tom Karlson

August 6th nineteen and forty-five

Enola Gay flies high

8:15

bombs away, Little Boy

8:16 one hundred fifty-thousand dead, vaporized

two hundred-thousand Hibakusha,

zombies stagger down streetless streets

silhouetting their dead friends, family

a cityless city

called Hiroshima

on a standing wall an image of

a man, a woman, burned into the brick’s retina

the little haberdasher is not done

“using the bomb is no great decision”

August 9th,

he orders Bockscar to drop Fat Man,

ninety thousand exterminated, vaporized

Hiroshima and Nagasaki will sing no more

Eisenhower “…the Japanese were ready to surrender and it wasn’t necessary to hit them with that awful thing.”

MacArthur “…no military justification for the dropping of the bomb. The war might have ended weeks earlier, if the United States had agreed, as it later did anyway, to the retention of the institution of the emperor.”

“Albert Einstein…President Roosevelt would have forbidden the atomic bombing of Hiroshima had he been alive and that it was probably carried out to end the Pacific war before Russia could participate.”