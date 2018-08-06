THE NEW UNTOUCHABLES ~~ THE KOSHER NOSTRA

As the ‘illegal’ roundup continues, there is one group that seems to be completely untouchable …
An Israeli man who owns kiosks in shopping malls in seven states was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in jail for illegally employing Israeli nationals to sell Dead Sea beauty products.
Yet this criminal activity continues …. and the Feds turn a blind eye to it
More info in the following …. (Click on links)
Dead Sea products mall kiosk owner sentenced to jail for illegally employing Israelis
(related)
PHONY Israeli Owned Locksmith Compnanies Operating in the US
And from my archives ...
ISRAELI? >>> NO GREEN CARD?? >>> NO PROBLEM!
THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING! THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING!!
THE CHANGING TIDE IN THE JEWISH DIASPORA
Leave a Reply