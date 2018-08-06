THE NEW UNTOUCHABLES ~~ THE KOSHER NOSTRA

August 6, 2018 at 10:42 (Corrupt Politics, Cover Up, DesertPeace Exclusive, Irony)

As the ‘illegal’ roundup continues, there is one group that seems to be completely untouchable …

 An Israeli man who owns kiosks in shopping malls in seven states was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in jail for illegally employing Israeli nationals to sell Dead Sea beauty products.

Yet this criminal activity continues …. and the Feds turn a blind eye to it

Illustrative photo of an Israeli salesman demonstrating a beauty product at an American mall. (Creative Commons via JTA)

 

More info in the following …. (Click on links)

Dead Sea products mall kiosk owner sentenced to jail for illegally employing Israelis 

(related)

PHONY Israeli Owned Locksmith Compnanies Operating in the US

And from my archives ...

ISRAELI? >>> NO GREEN CARD?? >>> NO PROBLEM!

 

THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING! THE RUSSIANS ARE COMING!!

 

THE CHANGING TIDE IN THE JEWISH DIASPORA

 

 

ISRAEL WORRIED ABOUT ITS IMAGE ABROAD

