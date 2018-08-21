Image by Carlos Latuff
IMAGE OF THE DAY ~~ WHAT ISRAEL CAN NEVER DESTROY
August 21, 2018 at 15:48 (Associate Post, Cartoons, Israel's Shame, Palestine)
August 21, 2018 at 15:48 (Associate Post, Cartoons, Israel's Shame, Palestine)
Image by Carlos Latuff
traducteur said,
August 21, 2018 at 16:55
Yes! As long as the Palestinian people exist, the genocidal Zionist project is doomed. I think the Zios must realize that; they are acting with increasing hysteria, demolishing people’s homes, shooting children and so forth. In vain. Vive la Palestine !